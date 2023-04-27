John Krasinski may have directed and launched the Quiet Place franchise, but he has made a lot of noise at Paramount Pictures’ CinemaCon panel this year. First, he introduced the Quiet Place spin-off film, and then he announced his next film, If, which has a loaded cast and an interesting comparison from the star Ryan Reynolds.

During Paramount’s CinemaCon panel, Krasinski showcased his new film, If, which follows a little girl that goes through a traumatic experience and in turn is able to see the imaginary friends that are left behind by her friends after their real-life friends have grown up and left them behind.

“Imaginary friends are not just these adorable creations, they are time capsules for our hopes, dreams, [and] ambitions,” said Krasinski. “I wanted people to leave this movie believing in something bigger and believing in something. It’s very real and it’s very possible.”

If will feature both live-action and animated characters, and Ryan Reynolds compared it to a live-action Pixar film. Reynolds is joined by an all-star lineup including his wife Emily Blunt, Matt Damon, Jon Stewart, Maya Rudolph, Sam Rockwell, Sebastian Maniscalco, Christopher Meloni, Richard Jenkins, Awkwafina, and Vince Vaughn. In addition to the announced names today, the film locked in Krasinski, Cailey Fleming, Ryan Reynolds, Fiona Shaw, Phoebe Waller-Bridge, Louis Gossett Jr., Alan S. Kim, Bobby Moynihan, and has an Office reunion with Steve Carrell also being in the cast.

John Krasinski has come a long way from his days as Jim on The Office. He spawned a successful franchise for Paramount with A Quiet Place in 2018 which was gotten a sequel and a spin-off film. With a cast as stack as If’s, there’s very little doubt that it’ll be a banger.

If will be released on May 24, 2024.