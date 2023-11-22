Netflix just released the first photos of the upcoming Guy Ritchie series The Gentlemen based on his 2019 movie.

Netflix just released the first photos of the upcoming series The Gentlemen based on Guy Ritchie's 2019 film, Variety reported.

The series will be loosely based on Ritchie's film which starred Matthew McConaughey, Charlie Hunnam, Colin Farrell, Hugh Grant, Jeremy Strong and Michelle Dockery. The original cast won't be in the series.

The movie follows Michael “Mickey” Pearson (McConaughey), an American expat living in England who is trying to sell off his very profitable marijuana empire to retire with his English wife Rosalind (Dockery). Pearson leases plots of land around the English countryside from nobles who have titles but hardly any money. His attempt to retire triggers a number of plots involving bribery and blackmail.

James will play Eddie Horniman, who inherits his estranged family's properties and becomes the new Duke of Halstead. He then discovers that his estate is home to Europe's largest weed farm, owned by Pearson.

The synopsis described The Gentlemen series as a “A host of unsavoury characters from Britain’s criminal underworld want a piece of Eddie’s operation. Determined to extricate his family from their clutches, Eddie tries to play the gangsters at their own game. However, as he gets sucked into the world of criminality, he begins to find a taste for it.”

James will be joined by Kaya Scodelario, Vinnie Jones, Daniel Ings, Joely Richardson, Peter Serafinowicz and Giancarlo Esposito.

The photos showed James in a plush chair while Scodelario wears a grey suit and red lipstick befitting a gangster's moll. Frequent Ritchie collaborator Vinnie Jones is photographed having tea. However, Ings is in a full-body chicken suit, toting a shotgun on the grounds of a country estate.