Gwyneth Paltrow has revealed her retirement plans. And it includes an intention to sell her wellness company, Goop, in the coming years before retiring from the public eye.

In an interview with Bustle, the Oscar-winning actress shared her future plans, especially in 2027. However, she stated that they are not ready to sell the company just yet and that she would like a few more years before doing so.

Paltrow mentioned that she would be content with making a grand exit from public life around her 55th birthday in 2027.

During the interview, Gwyneth expressed her disinterest in the celebrity status she holds. She finds fulfillment in the creative aspects of her work, such as collaborating, generating new ideas, innovating, and planning strategies.

For the Iron Man actress, money has never been a primary motivation, despite Goop being valued at $250 million in 2018. Gwyneth stated that she doesn't make choices to accumulate wealth and doesn't favor really wealthy individuals.

Currently, her focus is on guiding her 17-year-old son Moses Martin and stepson Brody Falchuk through their senior year of high school and the college application process. She also mentioned her 19-year-old daughter, Apple Martin, who is trying to experience a typical college life, including sorority activities.

After Gwyneth Paltrow's retirement, she's open to her children having an acting career or building their own wellness empire. But she emphasized that her children should feel free to pursue their passions, irrespective of public opinions or labels. She hopes they follow their dreams without worrying about what others might think.