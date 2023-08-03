Actress and Goop founder Gwyneth Paltrow is making headlines with an unexpected move as she plans to list her Montecito, Calif., guesthouse on Airbnb this September. The unique opportunity offers lucky guests a one-night stay on Saturday, Sept. 9, for up to two people, according to CNN.

The listing, set to go live on Aug. 15 at 10 a.m. Pacific time, comes with a variety of promises to entice potential visitors. Not only will guests have the chance to stay in Paltrow's sanctuary for respite and mental clarity, but they will also get the opportunity to spend time with the Hollywood star herself. The experience will include Goop freebies, Goop-inspired meals and snacks, and access to the home's pool.

For those seeking a more spiritual experience, the stay offers a guided transcendental meditation session. Gwyneth Paltrow promises that guests will leave feeling “gooped,” although the exact meaning of this remains a mystery.

Paltrow describes her Montecito home as a place where she goes to recharge, daydream, and reconnect with family and friends. The listing promises guests a chance for unexpected connection or solitude and reflection.

During their stay, guests will be provided with Goop essentials to nourish the body, mind, and soul. Any allergies or dietary restrictions will be taken into consideration for the Goop-inspired meals and snacks.

In addition to the luxurious amenities, the lucky guests are invited to indulge in a spa day. Paltrow will personally greet them upon arrival, making the experience even more special.

It's worth noting that the property is listed for an astonishing $0. However, this unique opportunity will undoubtedly attract a lot of attention when the listing goes live here.