In a recent installment of Vogue's 73 Questions series, Gwyneth Paltrow made a humorous revelation about her Academy Award. During the video, Paltrow's Oscar was spotted holding open a door outside her Hamptons residence.

In response to interviewer Joe Sabia's comment on the beautiful Academy Award, Paltrow playfully remarked, “My doorstop. It works perfectly!”

Several media outlets picked up on this amusing tidbit. After the Vogue interview, headlines like “Gwyneth Paltrow Uses Her Oscar as a Doorstop: ‘It Works Perfectly!'” and “Yes, Gwyneth Paltrow Really Uses Her Oscar Trophy as a Doorstop” made it to the news.

However, it turns out that Paltrow's Oscar isn't fulfilling doorstop duties in earnest. A representative for Gwyneth Paltrow clarified that her comment was a jest.

Truth is, Gwyneth Paltrow keeps her Academy Award at her home in Amagansett, New York. The star revealed in a prior interview with the New York Times.

Paltrow clinched her Oscar in 1999 for her role as Viola De Lesseps in “Shakespeare in Love.” Reflecting on her Oscar win in a “Call Her Daddy” podcast episode earlier this year, Paltrow revealed the challenges it brought.

“Once I won the Oscar, it put me into a bit of an identity crisis, because if you win the biggest prize, like what are you supposed to do? And where are you supposed to go?”

Despite the identity crisis she felt when winning the award, Paltrow still found the experience amazing. “Not that I would give it back or anything, it was an amazing experience, but it kind of called a lot of things into question for me.”