Hailey Bieber penned a sweet message to her husband Justin Bieber for his 30th birthday.
“30!!!!!!!????!!????!!!!that was fast,” Hailey wrote in the caption of a carousel of photos and videos of she and Justin. “words could never truly describe the beauty of who you are. Happy Birthday to you… love of my life, for life. 🤍.”
However, only days ago, rumors were spreading that the couple was in trouble due to a vague post on social media by Hailey's father Stephen Baldwin.
“Christians, please when you think of Justin & Hailey, take a moment to offer a little prayer for them to have wisdom, protection and to draw close to the Lord,” Baldwin wrote over a video of Justin singing “I Could Sing of Your Love Forever” by Delirious? and Hillsong Worship.
Fans didn't forget Baldwin's message either as some hinted at the message in Hailey's birthday post for Justin.
“Please please stop pretending we are all done with your drama,” one fan wrote.
Another fan responded, “What a perfect slap to those who are spreading rumours about their divorce.”
“Eileen and Hailey’s mom pray often together for J&H and our children as well. There are special challenges that folks in high visibility positions face and also the enemy doesn’t want them to draw closer to Jesus. So often regardless of the material things or the accolades they often face spiritual warfare that intense and seeks to ship-wreck their faith , marriage and life in general. So thank you,” Victor Marx, the founder of All Things Possible Ministries, where Justin and Hailey are members, wrote on social media per People.
According to TMZ, Hailey is “pissed” about her father making a private matter public.
Justin Bieber Responds To Hailey Bieber's “Scared” To Have Children Comment
Hailey and Justin got married in South Carolina in 2017 and had another ceremony in New York a year later. The two currently do not have any children together but last year Hailey spoke about being “scared” to have children which Justin followed up with being supportive.
“Justin completely supports Hailey and couldn’t be more proud of her after she spoke out about the reasons she wants to wait before having children,” a source told Us Weekly. “It’s something they’ve spoken about with each other plenty, but she’s been through a lot this year and he would never want to pressure her into anything she doesn’t feel 100 percent comfortable moving forward with.”
“He knows they’ll have kids when the time is right, but it’s a huge decision and something they both need to be on the same page about,” the source adds. “Justin will wait for Hailey as long as she needs.”
However, the cause for this current incident between the couple has not been verified for either party.