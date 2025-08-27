Lil Wayne brought a little extra love to his Kansas City stop this week. During his Tuesday night show at the packed T-Mobile Center, the hip-hop legend paused his set to salute Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift on their recent engagement, per Complex.

The crowd erupted as he leaned into the mic and shouted, “I’m dressed in spirit. In the spirit of my man Travis and my girl, you already know Taylor. Traylor! That’s what we call them. Congratulations.”

Lil Wayne stops his concert in Kansas City to congratulate Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce on their engagement: "Travis and my girl, you already know Taylor. Traylor! That's what we call them. Congratulations." pic.twitter.com/YWFaZCUetE — Pop Base (@PopBase) August 27, 2025

The moment, captured by fans on TikTok, showed Wayne rocking a black cardigan, a fashion choice often tied to Swift’s 2020 hit “Cardigan.” His nod to the singer, mixed with the playful “Traylor” nickname, gave the audience a crossover moment between sports, music, and pop culture that only someone like Wayne could deliver.

Wayne, Kelce, and Kansas City

This wasn’t Wayne’s first time showing love to the Chiefs star. In 2024, he headlined Kelce Jam, a music festival organized by Kelce himself, which built an early bridge between the two worlds of rap and football. That connection made his shoutout on Tuesday feel like more than just a casual name drop, but a genuine recognition of a relationship that has captivated fans worldwide.

Swift and Kelce had revealed their engagement just days before the concert with a joint Instagram post captioned, “Your English teacher and your gym teacher are getting married.” The news sent both Swifties and Chiefs Kingdom into celebration mode, blending two massive fan bases into one viral conversation. TMZ later reported that Kelce proposed with a custom “old mine brilliant cut” ring by designer Kindred Lubeck.

Wayne didn’t let the moment overshadow his set, though. After the shoutout, he powered through a career-spanning list of hits, weaving in tracks from his upcoming Tha Carter VI while giving the Young Money roster a spotlight. Still, his words to Kelce and Swift lingered, reminding the crowd that love stories can headline a night just as much as the music.

From cheering Swift on at NFL games to Kelce’s cameo on her Eras Tour stage, the couple has spent the last year blending their worlds. On Tuesday, Lil Wayne gave them a co-sign that echoed across Kansas City, stamping “Traylor” as a cultural phenomenon.