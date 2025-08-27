It does not appear Bill Belichick's girlfriend, Jordon Hudson, is affected by those calling her a “gold digger,” as her recent trademark filing suggests.

TMZ Sports reports TCE Rights Management LLC filed for a trademark of the term “gold digger” on Monday, August 25, 2025. According to trademark attorney Josh Gerben, it's intended to use it for “jewelry and trinkets.”

According to the report, TCE Rights Management LLC also filed for other trademarks earlier in 2025. These include phrases like ,”All-Belichick Team,” “Chapel Bill,” “The Belichick Way,” and “Dynasty (Bill's Version).”

TMZ Sports are hoping to “monetize off the term with a jewelry line,” comparing it to what Angel Reese with the “mebounds” phrase. Reese sells merchandise with the phrase, making money off a term her trolls used to tear her down.

The latest filing was compared to a move that would be taken by Taylor Swift. She recently purchased her masters, and it looks like Hudson wants to get ahead of the curve.

Is Bill Belichick's girlfriend Jordon Hudson a “gold digger”?

Calling Hudson a “gold digger” implies she is only in the relationship with Belichick for the money. People who have called her that are not in the relationship.

They have been going steady for a while. Belichick and Hudson made their relationship official in 2024. They would make their red carpet debut in December 2024.

She was then by his side while he promoted his new book, The Art of Winning: Lessons from a Life in Football. During the promotional tour, Belichick had the infamous CBS interview, during which Hudson got involved.

Currently, Belichick is gearing up for his first season as the head coach of the North Carolina Tar Heels. They will open their season against the TCU Horned Frogs.

Previously, Belichick spent over two decades as the head coach of the New England Patriots. During his Patriots tenure, they made nine Super Bowls under Belichick, winning six of them.