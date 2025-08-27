Former Chicago Bears quarterback Jay Cutler has officially been sentenced after a 2024 arrest in Tennessee for driving while intoxicated, Yahoo reports. On Tuesday, the 42-year-old entered a guilty plea in a Franklin courtroom, a move that will send him to the Williamson County Jail for four days starting September 29. Along with the jail time, Cutler must pay a $350 fine, surrender his driver’s license, attend a DUI safety class, and spend the next year on unsupervised probation.

The case traces back to last October when Cutler rear-ended another driver in his Dodge Ram truck. According to police reports, officers at the scene noted a strong smell of alcohol, slurred speech, and bloodshot eyes. Cutler declined to take field sobriety tests but was transported to a hospital where a blood sample was collected under a warrant.

A search of his vehicle revealed two firearms, including a loaded pistol. As part of the plea arrangement, prosecutors dismissed the weapons charge, though Cutler agreed to give up the pistol.

From star quarterback to courtroom sentence

Cutler’s fall from NFL starter to facing jail time underscores the sharp turn his life has taken post-football. Once the face of the Chicago Bears, he was selected in the first round of the 2006 draft by the Denver Broncos before being traded to Chicago in 2009. In eight seasons with the Bears, Cutler started 102 games, set franchise passing records with over 23,000 yards and 154 touchdowns, and led the team to the NFC Championship Game in 2010. He closed out his career with the Miami Dolphins in 2017 after a short retirement and brief stint in broadcasting.

While Jay Cutler’s on-field legacy includes durability and a powerful arm, his off-field challenges now dominate the spotlight. The plea deal closes the chapter on his Tennessee arrest, but his reputation faces a harsher trial in the court of public opinion.