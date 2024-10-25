WNBA prospect Hailey Van Lith lit up social media after making a courtside appearance at Thursday's game between the Dallas Mavericks and the San Antonio Spurs. Fans couldn’t contain their excitement when they spotted the Van Lith seated alongside her brother, as confirmed by NBA legend Reggie Miller, per TheSpun. The online buzz took off, with reactions ranging from admiration to playful fervor. One fan simply posted an image of Steve Ballmer screaming with enthusiasm, while others called her the “best women’s player ever.” The clarification that she was accompanied by her brother helped dodge potential social media chaos, adding a bit of humor to the excitement surrounding her appearance.

During halftime, Van Lith shared her thoughts on the season ahead in a brief interview, giving fans an update on her transition to a new team and her ambitious goals. Known for her scoring prowess and competitive energy, Van Lith faced a challenging season with LSU in 2023. However, the guard now feels re-energized, eager to prove herself on her new team at TCU, where she’s expected to regain her rhythm and deliver strong performances.

A New Chapter at TCU

Hailey Van Lith’s journey to this point has been eventful, with her basketball story picking up even more traction following her transfer to TCU. Before joining LSU, she played a pivotal role at Louisville, leading the team to the Final Four in 2022 and the Elite Eight in 2023. Her contributions on the court made her a force to be reckoned with, but her time with the LSU Tigers didn’t unfold as expected. Despite her reputation as a high-scoring guard, she averaged 11.6 points and 3.6 assists per game with the Tigers, a dip from her previous record. Her reduced role during the NCAA Tournament may have influenced her decision to look for a fresh start elsewhere.

In late April, reports hinted at a possible transfer to TCU. While initially unconfirmed, Van Lith ultimately decided on the Fort Worth program, aiming for a comeback season in 2024-25. Her presence at the Mavericks game hints that she may become a familiar face courtside for Dallas games, possibly catching more NBA action with stars like Kyrie Irving in the future. The excitement around her Mavericks appearance only builds anticipation for her upcoming season at TCU, where fans hope to see her back in top form and making even bigger waves both on and off the court.