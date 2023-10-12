After speculation that A24 or Miramax could acquire the rights to the Halloween series, the latter took home the prize. At least on the TV side.

Deadline's reporting that Miramax has secured the television rights to the Halloween franchise. Trancas International Films currently control the iconic horror franchise's rights.

Miramax Television signed a wide-ranging deal with Trancas. The two will develop and produce a Halloween TV series, which also includes a “first-look agreement” on other TV projects.

The hope is that this Halloween series from Miramax can launch a cinematic universe. Miramax's Head of Global TV, Marc Helwig, will oversee the franchise creatively with Akkd.

“We couldn't be more excited to bring Halloween to television,” Helwig said to Deadline. “We are thrilled to expand our long and successful partnership with Trancas and the brilliant Malek Akkad in introducing this iconic franchise to a new form of storytelling and a new generation of fans.”

Trancas and Miramax co-control the film and TV rights to Halloween and can allow for a film/TV universe.

“Trancas International Films is extremely enthused to be expanding our long-standing relationship with Miramax, and we look forward to working with Marc Helwig and the entire team in creating this new chapter,” Akkad told Deadline.

As Helwig's statement suggests, the Halloween franchise has resided on the big screen. Beginning in 1978 with John Carpenter‘s classic, 13 total films have been made. David Gordon Green directed the latest trilogy, which set the popular precedent of retconning all of the sequels and serving as a direct sequel to the original. Jamie Lee Curtis returned, and the three films grossed nearly $500 million.