Halo Infinite is removing even more content from the game following lay-offs within 343. This time, it's the seasonal cutscenes that will be getting the axe. The news comes from Brian Jarrard, Community Director at 343 Industries. He explains that foregoing the cutscenes will allow the team to focus on highly requested features and improvements for the game.

PSA: As we've refined our top priorities and shifted resources internally this year, we had to make the decision to forego seasonal narrative cutscenes to make room for the team to continue focusing on highly requested features, content, and improvements for Halo Infinite.

In case you don't know, Halo Infinite's Multiplayer is a live-service with seasonal battle passes. With each season up to this point, we received narrative cutscenes that attempted to add to the game's lore. Here's Season 3's narrative cinematic cutscene.

What This Means For Halo Infinite

We're not sure what features the team will be focusing on, though we can presume it'll likely be multiplayer. Season 4 dropped today, June 20th, and brings back the highly coveted Infection Mode. The update is free for all players.

Additionally, the new season brings two new maps, more weapon customization options, more equipment, and a Forge Community Doubles Playlist.

It would be cool to see playable elites, dual wielding, and other old features make a return, but that's highly unlikely. Perhaps we can get an Invasion-Style game mode like in Halo Reach? It would also be nice to get more than just a couple maps per season, and maybe some new vehicles or weapons too.

Forge has also been great, but it never hurts to add more tools. Then we can see community members make even more exciting maps, which 343 could put on Forge playlists.

Seeing old maps return would be cool, too, though not necessary. Perhaps we can see old maps like Midship or Lockout make a return. It doesn't have to be those maps, but Halo is a series with rich history. They can always bring things back and celebrate them with their new powerful systems.

Note though, that this means Halo Infinite will likely not have any more narrative content coming to the game. There will be no Campaign DLC, and Multiplayer Seasonal Cutscenes will be discontinued. At this point, Infinite is going strictly multiplayer.

Fan Reactions

Fans are mostly fine with the absence of season cutscenes. They prefer the prioritization of gameplay features and game performance over the a seasonal cutscene.

I happen to agree with this decision. Seasonal cutscenes are fun, but don't really add any significant lore or canon to the story of Halo, whereas prioritizing gameplay features and functionality might actually revitalize the player base.

Good call, I think most players would give up seasonal narrative cutscenes for more content and improvements 100 times out of 100.

Good decision, sometimes you have to make the hard choices.

Good decision, sometimes you have to make the hard choices.

Never watched or cared for them anyways.

Halo Infinite is available for Xbox Series X|S and Xbox One (Including Game Pass Members). The multiplayer released on November 15th, 2021, with the Campaign releasing on December 8th that same year.