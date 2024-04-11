Daniel Johnson, a senior at Brewster Academy and a nationally ranked three-star recruit, is on his way to Virginia after committing to Hampton University. Johnson announced his commitment on his X page along with a picture with the new Hampton men's basketball head coach, Ivan Thomas.
“I want to thank god and my family without them I wouldn't be here,” Johnson wrote. “I'd like to also thank all of my coaches through the years and all the coaches that have recruited. I'm proud to announce that I will be committing to Hampton University and playing for Coach Ivan Thomas.”
I want to thank god and my family without them I wouldn’t be here. I’d like to also thank all of my coaches through the years and all the coaches that have recruited. I’m proud to announce that I will be committing to Hampton University and playing for Coach Ivan Thomas pic.twitter.com/20xC75qi5P
— Daniel Johnson (@Daniel05Johnson) April 8, 2024
The 6-foot-5-inch wing from New Hampshire via Chicago was a highly touted recruit. Along with Hampton, he received offers from Akron, DePaul, Northern Illinois, and Toledo. Johnson earned All-NEPSAC Honorable Mention honors in the 2023-24 season. He attended a prestigious basketball school in Brewster, which has supplied the NCAA and the NBA with elite basketball talent. Some Brewster alums include All-NBA superstar Donovan Mitchell, TJ Warren, Will Barton, Devonte' Graham, Kai Jones, and Jalen Lecque. Johnson aspires to be the next name on that list.
Hampton University is desperate to get back to its former winning ways after a disappointing season. They went 9-24 overall and went an abysmal 3-15 in the CAA. Midway through the season, the Pirates went on a 13-game losing streak that seemed to tank any hopes of competing for a spot among the top teams in the conference. All was not lost, however, as Hampton did record some signature wins. To end their losing streak, they defeated Howard University in one of the games of the year during the Michael B. Jordan and Invesco QQQ Legacy Classic. They also shocked many in the opening round of the CAA Tournament by defeating Elon.
Speaking of the Legacy Classic, the Pirates had a few players announce their entrance into the transfer portal. Arguably the biggest loss for their long-term success was Jerry Deng, a former three-star recruit who remained one of Hampton's few bright spots throughout the year. Deng, a 6-foot-9-inch true sophomore, averaged 10.1 points, 4.2 rebounds, and shot 39.1% from long range as a freshman. He has since received interest from Virginia, TCU, Notre Dame, and Florida State.
Jerry Deng, a 4-star Transfer Portal Forward, talks potential visits and his recruiting process ‼️
🗣️ Florida State | Notre Dame
The 6-9 freshman 10.1 points on 39.0% 3P this season.
READ: https://t.co/ubB5BLWF1C pic.twitter.com/IWW4CgTLvU
— Jamie Shaw (@JamieShaw5) April 2, 2024
Kyrese Mullen, a 6-foot-7-inch forward and the Pirates' leading scorer, also entered the portal. He averaged 14.8 points and 8.4 rebounds as a sophomore. With former 15-year head coach Buck Joyner gone and multiple top players in the portal, Hampton will need more splashes like Daniel Johnson in order to keep pace in the CAA.