North Carolina Central emerged victorious in a fierce defensive battle against Morgan State, securing a 16-10 win on Thursday night. Prior to the game, North Carolina Central boasted the top-ranked offense in the MEAC, averaging an impressive 35.3 points per game in the first 7 weeks of the season. Led by star quarterback Davius Richard, who showcased his exceptional running and passing skills, the Eagles dominated every FCS opponent they faced. It's worth noting that North Carolina Central had previously crushed Morgan State with a resounding 59-20 victory last year, but this time, the Bears proved to be a formidable opponent.

Morgan State entered the contest with the top-ranked defense in the conference behind a dominant run defense, only allowing 109 yards per game. The Bears seemed uniquely put together to cause North Carolina Central significant trouble. And it seemed as if they did gameplan for the Eagles well. After Morgan State led a successful opening drive down the field that ended in a 32-yard field goal by Beckett Leary with 9:53 left in the first half, neither team scored until the third quarter. North Carolina Central got their first score of the night after making their own 38-yard field goal with 9:03 in the third quarter, courtesy of Adrian Olivo.

Morgan State was able to contain Richard and prevent him from making plays with his legs. The Eagles star finished the game with only 29 yards on 11 yards rushing, his lowest output of the season. Richard also had his worst passing performance of the season against an FCS opponent, only throwing for 122 yards on 16/30 passing and 1 passing touchdown. Star running back Latrell “Mookie” Collier also struggled against the stout Morgan State defense, finishing the game with 47 yards on 20 carries.

While the Bears' defense was positive on the evening and held a high-powered Eagles offense to only 1 passing touchdown, Morgan State's offense struggled to get going. Morgan State finished the game with more total yards than North Carolina Central (285 to 201) but also struggled to put together an offensive drive that could've given them a cushion in their hopes of upsetting the reigning Celebration Bowl champions.

Morgan State quarterback Dominique Anthony finished the game with 167 yards and a late passing touchdown that made the score 16-10 but threw a costly interception that North Carolina Central defensive back Jason Chambers secured and returned for 44 yards that the Eagles turned into an 11-play touchdown drive where Richard found Tynez Warner for a five-yard score. The Bears never recovered. Morgan State had two opportunities at recovering an onside kick after Anthony's 40-yard touchdown throw to Joseph Owumi with 33 seconds left in the game but were unable to capitalize on the opportunity.

North Carolina Central looks to continue success in conference play as they face Buddy Pough and the South Carolina State Bulldogs on Saturday, October 28th. Morgan State will play Norfolk State on Saturday, October 28th.