Popular WWE program Friday Night SmackDown will be making a major network shift. The show will soon jump over from Fox to USA Network, which is where Monday Night Raw currently resides.

Starting in October 2024, SmackDown will now air on USA Network, leaving Fox (where the show has aired since 2019) in the dust. Additionally, it's being reported that they will also produce four primetime specials a year. They will air on the NBC broadcast network as well beginning in the 2024-2025 broadcast season.

“NBCUniversal has been a tremendous partner of WWE for decades,” said WWE President Nick Khan in a statement. “We are excited to extend this longstanding relationship by bringing SmackDown to USA Network on Friday nights and look forward to debuting multiple WWE special events annually on NBC.”

The new TV deal between the WWE and USA Network is for five years.

“It's a privilege and thrill to continue NBCU's decades-long partnership with WWE which has helped cement USA Network's consistent position as the top-rated cable entertainment network in live viewership,” Francis Bewrick, Chairman of NBCUniversal Entertainment, said. “With Friday nights on USA, primetime specials on NBC, and the WWE hub on Peacock, we'll continue to use the power of our portfolio to super-serve this passionate fanbase.”

However, this leaves Raw in an interesting spot. Both Raw and NXT, which airs on Tuesdays, air on USA Network. The WWE mentioned that both programs will remain on the network until September 24.

The WWE recently merged with the UFC to form a new company, TKO Group Holdings. Massive layoffs occurred earlier this week. This is the first major business move made by the new company.