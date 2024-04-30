In a shocking move, the Hampton University administration decided to move on from head football coach Robert Prunty. The university released a brief statement announcing his firing on April 30.
Change in Leadership for Hampton Pirates Football#WeAreHamptonUhttps://t.co/FMU9CcI8ga
— Hampton Football (@Hampton_FB) April 30, 2024
“Today, Director of Athletics Anthony D. Henderson Sr. announced that Robert Prunty is no longer with Hampton University and the Pirate Football program,” the statement read. “Running backs and special teams coach Trent Boykin, a veteran of 28 years of collegiate coaching experience including 10 years on the FBS level at Akron, Boston College, and Ball State, will serve as interim head coach for the 2024 season.”
Robert Prunty became the Pirates' head coach in 2018 following the departure of Connell Maynor. Since 2018, he has led the Pirates to a 26-29 record. He's also had to deal with multiple conference shifts, going from the Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference to the Big South, then finally to the Coastal Athletic Association in less than five years.
Since its return from the pandemic, the Hampton football program has struggled to find consistent success. They have a record of 14-19 but have not been a serious competitor within the CAA in the past two years. Prunty led the Pirates to a 7-3 record in his first season as Hampton remained an independent school, but he could not get them to a record over .500 since joining the Big South and CAA.
A graduate of Hargrave Military Academy and Alabama A&M, Robert Prunty began his football coaching career at the military academy. As its head football coach from 2002 to 2009, Prunty sent 27 players to the NFL, including two first-round selections. Current players Shaq Lawson (Buffalo), Jarran Reed (Seattle), and Leonard Floyd (Chicago) are all alumni of Hargrave.
In 2010, Prunty made the jump from high school to college as the defensive ends coach at Texas Tech. He coached Kerry Hyder, an All-Big 12 defensive lineman in 2012 who led the Red Raiders with 14 tackles for loss and six sacks. Hyder, an undrafted free agent, landed with the Detroit Lions in 2015. The next season, he registered 19 quarterback hits, 11 tackles for loss, and eight sacks. Currently an unsigned free agent, Hyder also played for the Dallas Cowboys, San Francisco 49ers, Seattle Seahawks, and Houston Texans.
Hyder is just one example of the talent that Prunty recruited. In 2011, Rivals.com recognized Prunty as the best recruiter in the Big 12 as he helped bring in the highest-rated recruiting class in school history. A year later, Texas Tech recorded its second-highest-rated recruiting class, earning Prunty further recognition from Scout.com and Fox Sports.
Following his stint at Texas Tech, Robert Prunty became the associate head coach and defensive ends coach at the University of Cincinnati in 2013. The next season, he became the co-defensive coordinator. He also coached at East Carolina University as the defensive line coach before coming to Hampton in 2018.