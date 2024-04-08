The Hampton University Lady Pirates are ushering in a new era of women's basketball by replacing longtime head coach David Six with University of Florida assistant coach Tamisha Augustin. Augustin now becomes the 10th head coach in Lady Pirates' history, following in the wake of a 15-year career from Six. She inherits a program with a past full of success, but a present littered with shortcomings.
“Throughout her career, Tamisha has earned the reputation as an innovative teacher of the game, an exceptional recruiter and evaluator of basketball talent, as well as being extraordinary in player development,” said Hampton athletic director Anthony D. Henderson, Sr. “She has an excellent coaching pedigree and has been ultra-successful everywhere she's been. She brings a passion for the game and, as a former player herself, understands what it takes for our student-athletes to be successful on the court and in life. I couldn't be more excited for our young ladies to have the opportunity to develop under her leadership.”
“I want to thank President [Darrell K.] Williams and Director of Athletics [Anthony D.] Henderson for their leadership and trust in me to lead this program,” Augustin said in a statement. “Returning to my hometown of Hampton to lead these young ladies is dream come true for me. I am incredibly honored and excited to have this opportunity to contribute to Hampton University Athletics' rich tradition and mentor the talented student-athletes here. My journey in basketball has been shaped by the values instilled in me by this community, and I am committed to fostering a culture of excellence both on and off the court. Together, we will strive for greatness and build a legacy that honors the spirit of Hampton.”
Few coaches have the experience on multiple levels like Augustin. An HBCU graduate, Augustin played at Alabama A&M in the early 2000s and was a two-time All SWAC honoree. In 2010, she became an assistant coach at South Carolina State. She stayed there for a few years, then transitioned to an assistant coaching and recruiting coordinator position at UCF in 2014.
Three years later, Augustin left Florida for consecutive one year stints at Minnesota in 2016 and Cincinnati in 2017. She's also spent two years coaching at Arizona and spent a season at Mississippi State. In 2021, Augustin switched to the NBA G-League to help coach the Denver Nuggets' affiliate team, the Grand Rapids Gold. The next year, she accepted a position as the assistant coach at the University of Florida, where she has spent her last two years before coming to Hampton.