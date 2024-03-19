After an illustrious 15-year career at Hampton University, women's basketball coach David Six announced his retirement today. Six has been a consistent force for the Lady Pirates since his hiring as an interim head coach in 2009, which he turned into a multi-year contract. The Pirates are now in a season of change after the university let go of former longtime men's head basketball coach Edward “Buck” Joyner last week.
JUST IN: @Hampton_WBB‘s David Six retiring after 16 years at the helm. He leaves as the school's winningest coach in program history with a record of 264-185 along with seven conference titles, and seven NCAA tournament berths. More online and on @13NewsNow later today! 🏀🏀🏀 pic.twitter.com/H9lApxX3pF
— Brian Smith 13News Now (@13BrianSmith) March 18, 2024
“My career at Hampton has been an incredible blessing,” Six said. “I am grateful to everyone who made the past 16 years the best of my life. It was an honor and a privilege to serve as Hampton's head women's basketball coach. I have been extremely fortunate to live the dream of doing what I love. My years at Hampton have left me with memories and relationships that will last a lifetime.”
Hampton knew of Six's announcement well in advance. In preparation for the date, the university posted a farewell video full of the women's teams' highlights over his career. The video ended with a graphic full of Six's accomplishments with the team. Across his 15 years of service, the women's basketball team recorded a 264-185 record and won the MEAC seven times.
Six earned the MEAC Coach of the Year award three times and was a six-time recipient of the MEAC Tournament Most Outstanding Coach. Six also led his teams to seven NCAA Tournament berths.
Thank you, Coach Six#WeAreHamptonU pic.twitter.com/JaPRtKK0ou
— Lady Pirates WBB (@LadyPiratesWBB) March 18, 2024
“I am deeply grateful for Coach Six' immense contributions to our institution and women's basketball program,” said Hampton's Athletic Director Anthony D. Henderson, Sr. “His passion and enthusiasm infused our team with energy and purpose, elevating interest and success on the court. Beyond his coaching achievements, Coach Six's impact extends far beyond wins and losses. He prioritized his players' personal and academic growth, leaving an indelible mark on our university community. In essence, Coach Six's legacy is one of unwavering dedication and profound influence. I want to express my heartfelt thanks for everything he has done for Hampton University and our women's basketball program.”