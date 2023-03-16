Spencer is a part-time NBA writer at ClutchPoints. In his free time, he either goes fishing or watches basketball. He is also a life-long fan of LeBron James.

Hannah Waddingham’s net worth in 2023 is $4 million. Waddingham is a popular actress and singer who has appeared in various projects including Ted Lasso, Game of Thrones, Les Miserables, Winter Ridge, Into the Woods, and others. She has also released notable songs such as Our Kind of Love, Red Shoes Blues, God’s Own Country, and etc. Waddingham is a Primetime Emmy Award winner, two time Critics Choice Awards winner, and a Golden Globes nominee. For this piece, let’s take a closer look at Hannah Waddingham’s net worth in 2023.

Hannah Waddingham’s net worth in 2023 is $4 million. This is according to outlets such as Celebrity Net Worth.

Hannah Waddingham was born on July 28, 1974, in London, England. She attended drama school at the Academy of Live and Recorded Arts. Given her family’s background in music, it’s not a surprise that Waddingham started her career in music.

As a musician, Waddingham initially made her mark in musical theatre. She took part in several productions including The Beautiful Game, A Little Night Music, Space Family Robinson, Spamalot, and many others. For her performances, Waddingham earned two Olivier Award nominations.

In 2000, Waddingham released her debut single called Our Kind of Love. Our Kind of Love would go on to reach as high as the 41st spot on the UK Singles Chart. Furthermore, she has also released singles for various musicals such as The Beautiful Game, The Wizard of Oz, and The Clockmaker’s Daughter.

While Waddingham made waves as a musician, she then also tried her hand at acting. In 2002, she made her TV screen debut in the series called Coupling. In the early 2000s, Waddingham became a fixture on the television screens by appearing in William and Mary, Footballers’ Wives, Hollyoaks: Let Loose, My Hero, and The Only Boy For Me.

In 2008, Waddingham made her big screen debut in the film How To Lose Friends & Alienate People. Here, she acted alongside notable celebrities including Megan Fox, Kirsten Dunst, and Simon Pegg. How To Lose Friends & Alienate People would go on to gross $19 million worldwide.

Waddington would continue making waves on the TV screens, having performed roles in notable series including Game of Thrones, Benidorm, Sex Education, Bad Education, Midsomer Murders, Willow, and many others. In Game of Thrones, according to reports, Waddingham earned at least $15,000 per episode for portraying Septa Unella, also known as the “Shame Nun.”

While Waddingham made her mark on television screens, she also became relevant at the movies. She appeared in Meet Pursuit: Delange: The Movie, Winter Ridge, The Gatehouse, The Hustle, and the major hit Les Miserables. Les Miserables would go on to gross over $442 million worldwide. Waddingham also took up notable “witch” roles in Into the Woods and Hocus Pocus 2. Based on reports, she earned $300,000 in Hocus Pocus 2.

But among her roles, Waddingham’s breakout came in the hit television series Ted Lasso. Acting alongside Jason Sudeikis and Brett Goldstein, Waddingham has showcased a memorable performance as Rebecca Welton. For making Rebecca Welton come to life, Waddingham earned a Critics’ Choice Award for Best Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series. She also received a Golden Globes nomination for Best Supporting Actress in a Series, Miniseries or Television Film. But more importantly, Waddingham earned a Primetime Emmy Award win for Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series.

According to reports, Waddingham previously earned at least $50,000 per episode and as much as $75,000 for Ted Lasso. But after receiving a Primetime Emmy Award win and a nomination, Waddingham enjoyed a salary bump to potentially as much as $150,000 per episode to reprise the role as Rebecca Welton for Ted Lasso Season 3.

Given Waddingham’s breakout role, it’s not a surprise that she has earned more roles in upcoming projects. Waddingham is set to star alongside Hollywood actress Emily Blunt and Ryan Gosling in The Fall Guy. Furthermore, she is also set to star in TV projects Tom Jones and Krapopolis. In 2024, she is penciled to star in the animated film Garfield, where she will work with Hollywood superheroes Chris Pratt and Nicholas Hoult. In Garfield, Waddingham will also reunite with fellow Ted Lasso colleague Brett Goldstein. It was also just announced that she will star alongside Tom Cruise in Mission: Impossible — Dead Reckoning Part Two, which is set for release in 2024.

While Waddingham has made her mark as Rebecca Welton in Ted Lasso, the Emmy Award winner will try her hand in hosting. As per reports from CNN, Waddingham will be serving as the host for the Eurovision Song Contest in 2023. Here, she will host the event alongside Alesha Dixon and Julia Sanina.

Nevertheless, were you at all stunned by Hannah Waddingham’s net worth in 2023?