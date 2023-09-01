The latest episode of Harley Quinn Season 4, titled Episode 8, takes a cheeky jab at the Snyderverse fandom, marking a full-circle moment from a similar dig in Season 2. This humorous reference has generated mixed reactions on social media, with some viewers chuckling and others, particularly fans of Zack Snyder's Justice League, taking offense.

In this episode, Harlivy returns from 2048 to find Gotham City under the influence of the Snyderverse. Poison Ivy remarks, “F*ck, we’re gone a few days and the Snyderverse people took over,” upon seeing the muted color tone setting of the city. While Lex Luthor is the actual culprit in the plot, the show's playful jab at Zack Snyder's DCEU movie is designed for comedic effect and amusement.

While the reference could be seen as a nod to the color tone of Zack Snyder's Justice League, it appears the primary target of the joke was the Snyderverse fandom.

The SnyderVerse has been the subject of various jests in recent years, even extending to a Barbie doll's playful taunt at the Snyder Cut's release.

Critics and fans have had mixed reactions to some of the humor in Harley Quinn Season 4, possibly contributing to the segment's 79% audience score on Rotten Tomatoes (as of this writing) compared to previous seasons.

As for the future of Harley Quinn, the show has yet to receive confirmation for Season 5. Producer Cecilia Aranovich Hamilton noted in July that there had been no updates from DC Studios regarding the show's continuation.