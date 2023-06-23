The uber-popular Harley Quinn animated DC series from HBO Max (now known as Max) has a fourth season on the way, and an official release date has been revealed.

Warner Bros. announced that Season 4 of Harley Quinn will premiere on July 27 on Max. Granted, it's unclear if the whole series will be released in binge format or if episodes will be released weekly after the premiere — but given that the first three seasons were weekly releases, expect the fourth to follow suit. It should be noted that the third season premiered three episodes on July 28, 2022, before then going back to the traditional one-a-week model.

Season 4 of Harley Quinn will be the first new season since the third season ended on September 15, 2022. There was, however, a Valentine's Day special released on February 9 earlier this year to whet the appetite of fans.

Harley Quinn began on DC's streaming service, DC Universe, before moving over to HBO Max in Season 3 and will reside on Max now. The DC series is a more mature version of the popular character from the comics and is a story of self-discovery after Harley Quinn breaks up with the Joker.

Live and breathe sports? 🚨 Get viral graphics, memes, rumors and trending sports news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

Margot Robbie has held down the role of Harley Quinn well in live-action form — most recently appearing in The Suicide Squad — and Lady Gaga will play the role in Joker 2. In the animated series, Kaley Cuoco (The Flight Attendant) has voiced the character in all four seasons. Lake Bell also stars in the series and voices a number of roles, namely Poison Ivy (Quinn's love interest). Alan Tudyk, Ron Funches, Tony Hale, and Jason Alexander also star in the series.

Harley Quinn Season 4 will premiere on July 27 on Max.