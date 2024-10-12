Harrison Butker is addressing his controversial commencement speech at Benedictine College back in May that targeted women graduates embarking on their careers.

In a new interview with Fox's Laura Ingraham, Butker announced his endorsement of Senator Josh Hawley (R) and spoke about the viral moment he had at the commencement ceremony.

“I’m definitely saddened [some people] took it in a poor manner,” Butker told Ingraham as he was joined by Hawley. “I was talking to a specific crowd that I think was able to understand what I was trying to say.”

“But I was trying to speak life for so many women that have dedicated their life to being the homemaker, being the one that raises the children,” he explained. “And it's a beautiful role, but it's not a role that should be diminished.”

Butker continued his message by speaking on the life of his mother Elizabeth Butker and wife Isabelle Butker who each took different paths in their adulthood. His mother is a physicst while his wife decided to stay home with their children and is a proud stay-at-home mom.

“There's nothing shameful if you are a woman and you want to spend time with your family and raise your children, so it's not putting down anyone who maybe wants to go get a great education and have a career,” he said.

“But it's more talking about how beautiful it is for women to maybe just step aside and prioritize their family and spend time with their children and raise their family. And that's what I was just trying to speak love about,” he added.

How Did Travis Kelce React To Harrison Butker Commencement Speech?

Butker's 20-minute speech made waves online when the Kansas City Chiefs kicker addressed the women graduate's potential future.

“For the ladies present today, congratulations on an amazing accomplishment,” he said at the time. “I want to speak directly to you briefly because I think it is you, the women, who have had the most diabolical lies told to you.”

“Some of you may go on to lead successful careers in the world, but I would venture to guess that the majority of you are most excited about your marriage and the children you will bring into this world,” Butker said.

Kelce responded to Butker's comments on an episode of his New Heights podcast, which he co-hosts with his brother Jason Kelce.

“He's treated family and family that I've introduced to him with nothing but respect and kindness. And that's how he treats everyone. When it comes down to his views and what he said at Saint Benedict's commencement speech, those are his,” Travis said. “I can't say I agree with the majority of it or just about any of it outside of just him loving his family and his kids. And I don't think that I should judge him by his views, especially his religious views, of how to go about life, that's just not who I am.”