Harrison Ford’s Net Worth in 2023 is $300 million. Ford is a popular actor who starred in Raiders of the Lost Ark, The Fugitive, Blade Runner, Indiana Jones and the Temple of Doom, Star Wars: Episode IV – A New Hope, and many others. He is an Oscar nominee, American Film Institute winner, a Britannia Award winner, and a Golden Globes award winner. For this piece, let’s take a closer look at Harrison Ford’s net worth in 2023.

Harrison Ford’s net worth in 2023 (estimate): $300 million

Harrison Ford was born on July 13, 1942 in Chicago, Illinois. He studied in Maine East High School. After graduating from high school, Ford enrolled at Ripon College. However, Ford’s grades didn’t make the cut which led to his expulsion from college.

In 1966, Ford made his big screen debut in an uncredited role in the film called Dead Heat on a Merry-Go-Round. A year later, he appeared in two films including Luv and A Time for Killing, both of which he portrayed credited roles. For these films, Ford was paid $150.

In addition to these films, Ford also appeared in Journey to Shiloh, Getting Straight, The Conversation, and Zabriskie Point. Furthermore, he was also casted in several TV series such as Ironside, Mod Squad, My Friend Tony, The F.B.I., Love, American Style, The Intruders, Dan August, and Gunsmoke.

After 1970, Ford decided to act while becoming a carpenter in order to pay the bills. Fortunately in 1973, Ford finally earned his breakthrough role in the Oscar nominated film called American Graffiti. American Graffiti would go on to gross $115 million around the world. For making Bob Falfa come to life, Ford earned $500 per week.

Since then, Ford would go on to various television roles in Kung Fu, Petrocelli, Dynasty, Judgement: The Court Martial of Lieutenant William Calley, and The Possessed. In 1977, Ford had a remarkable performance in Star Wars: Episode IV – A New Hope. Star Wars: Episode IV – A New Hope would go on to gross over $775 million worldwide. For playing Han Solo, Ford was paid $10,000.

Afterwards, it wasn’t a surprise that Ford would reprise the role of Han Solo in future Star Wars projects including The Star Wars Holiday Special, The Story of the Faithful Workers, Star Wars: Episode V – The Empire Strikes Back, Star Wars: Episode VI – Return of the Jedi, Star Wars: Episode VII – The Force Awakens, and Star Wars: Episode IX – The Rise of Skywalker. As early as Star Wars: Episode VI – Return of the Jedi, Ford already enjoyed a salary raise that saw his paycheck jump to $500,000. Fast forward to Star Wars: Episode VII – The Force Awakens, Ford was already getting paid as much as $25 million, as per Parade.

Aside from making it big with the Star Wars franchise, Ford also made it big as Indiana Jones. He made Indiana Jones come to life in Indiana Jones and the Temple of Doom, Indiana Jones and the Last Crusade, TV series The Young Indiana Jones Chronicles, Raiders of the Lost Ark, and Indiana Jones and the Kingdom of the Crystal Skull. The four films would go on to gross $907 million worldwide. For Raiders of the Lost Ark, Ford enjoyed a $5.9 million payday. The next two films would earn him a combined $9.4 million. However, for Indiana Jones and the Kingdom of the Crystal Skull, he received a lucrative paycheck of $65 million. The $65 million paycheck was Ford’s largest single movie paycheck in his career.

Aside from these movie franchises, Ford also gave a good account of himself in various standalone films. He starred in Clear and Present Danger, Patriot Games, and Presumed Innocent. For starring in those films, he received $10 million, $9 million, and $12.5 million, respectively. In 2006, Ford starred as Jack Stanfield in Firewall, which paid him $15 million. In addition to these films, Ford also earned an Oscar nomination for his starring role in Witness.

Moreover, Ford has also starred in other films including The Devil’s Own, Air Force One, Six Days Seven Nights, Random Hearts, and What Lies Beneath. For these movies, Ford pocketed $20 million apiece. He also earned another $25 million for starring in K-19: The Widowmaker.

Given Ford’s legacy in the film industry, it isn’t a surprise that he’s set to appear in future projects. The Oscar nominee is penciled to make his MCU film debut in Thunderbolts before making an appearance in Captain America: New World Order. But more importantly, Ford is set to reprise his role as Indiana Jones in Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny.

Nevertheless, were you at all stunned by Harrison Ford’s net worth in 2023?