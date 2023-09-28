Sir Michael Gambon, known for his role as Dumbledore in the Harry Potter film series, has tragically passed away.

The news of Gambon's passing broke on Thursday, September 28. The Harry Potter star was 82 years old.

Gambon's widow and son said that their “beloved husband and father” died peacefully after suffering from pneumonia. His family was by his side at the time of his passing.

“We are devastated to announce the loss of Sir Michael Gambon,” the Harry Potter star's family said in a statement. “Beloved husband and father, Michael died peacefully in [a] hospital with his wife Anne and son Fergus at his bedside, following a bout of pneumonia.”

The statement continued, “We ask that you respect our privacy at this painful time and thank you for your messages of support and love.”

Sir Michael Gambon began his career as a theatre actor. In 1999, he was knighted by Queen Elizabeth II. Known for his roles in William Shakespeare productions including Othello, Hamlet, Macbeth, and Coriolanus, Gambon had been nominated for 13 Olivier Awards throughout his career. He'd also star in a film adaptation of Othello in 1965.

His biggest role, however, came in the Harry Potter series. Gambon took over the iconic role of Dumbledore after the passing of Richard Harris in 2002. Harris had played the role in The Sorcerer's Stone and The Chamber of Secrets prior to Gambon taking over. Gambon would then play the role in the final six films.

Gambon also collaborated with Wes Anderson a couple of times. After starring in 2004's The Life Aquatic with Steve Zissou, he'd star in Fantastic Mr. Fox five years later. His final film roles came in the self-titled Judy Garland biopic, Judy, and Cordelia. He also starred in Fortitude from 2015-2019.

Rest in peace, Michael Gambon.