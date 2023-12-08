With the help of AI, which is its own kind of magic, Harry Potter and his friends are getting a 1970s era British punk makeover.

For those who've been wondering, huh, I wonder what Harry Potter and his Hogwarts friends might have looked like if they grew up during the 1970s British punk era — your prayers have been answered.

An artificial intelligence photo group on Instagram, @The_AI_DREAMS is taking away the guesswork by posting a series of AI-generated images of everyone's favorite teen wizards and friends to its profile, and the pics are quickly going viral.

Harry Potter's scar has morphed into a scary forehead tattoo, while his signature Hogwarts robe is now a black leather jacket with spikes.

Hermione's hair is a maze of purple, pink and yellow spikes to pair with her gothic choker necklace.

Ron Weasley has a very punk mohawk, mutton chops and nose ring — all of which his mother would likely disapprove of.

Ginny Weasley gives her best “I don't give a f—” glare to camera while sticking up her middle finger.

But it might be Hagrid who steals the show with his beard and hair flying out in all directions, some killer too-cool-for-magic-school shades, and plaid suspenders that somehow pull the whole look together.

But as for characters who do the biggest 180 with the makeover, that distinction would have to go to Dobby, who does not look like a house-elf you'd ever mess with when he dons his punk threads.

Not sure how controversial Harry Potter author J.K. Rowling feels about the punk-ified Hogwarts crew, since she's expressed some pretty strong opinions on social media about how she believes people can and can't choose to identify, but most open-minded Harry Potter fans should find much to smile about in the clever reimaginings.