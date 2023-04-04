Tim Capurso is the Lead NFL and College Football Editor at ClutchPoints while also covering a wide range of sports. Originally from a small town in New York, Tim graduated from Assumption University in Worcester, Massachusetts in 2018 with a BA in Writing and Mass Communications. He joined ClutchPoints in 2021. The lifelong New York Giants fan now resides in enemy territory, aka the heart of Eagles country, just outside of Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

Harry Potter might be apparating back into the lives of fans, as a rumor recently emerged that Warner Bros’ is close to a deal for a new HBO TV series based on the best-selling books, two sources close to the matter told Lucas Shaw of Bloomberg.com.

Warner Bros’ general plan is to base each season of the reboot series off of on one of best-selling author J.K. Rowling’s seven books in the hopes that it would allow writers to immerse themselves further than what was previously possible with the movies.

Rowling herself is in talks to join the potential project as a producer, ensuring that it stays loyal to her original creation. However, she would reportedly not be involved in a day-to-day role.

Warner Bros’ is hoping that this potential Harry Potter series can be a “cornerstone” of a new streaming strategy, reports Bloomberg.

A spokesman for Warner Bros’ declined to comment to Bloomberg.

Harry Potter fans, however, offered plenty of comments online.

I’m ngl If I were to make a list of “ways to piss off Harry Potter fans” A reboot would likely be at the top of the list https://t.co/boEHkorAvo — Steve 🎥 (@SteveRogers1943) April 3, 2023

This individual imagined that one way to anger the Harry Potter fanbase would be to announce a reboot. This Twitter user couldn’t have been more right, as fans were not pleased with the rumor.

Me with the Harry Potter reboot: pic.twitter.com/oA6gT6jA5W — 𝙶𝚒𝚜𝚎𝚕𝚕𝚎✖️✖️//💥⏳🥀🐉 (@giselleb1234) April 4, 2023

This Harry Potter fan used a direct quote from the movie to express disgust with the news of a potential reboot. Rowling would be proud with that level of creativity!

Warner Bros is rebooting HARRY POTTER at HBO Each season of the series will be based on one of the 7 books. I can’t believe this…the franchise is perfect. Why reboot??? Is nothing sacred? pic.twitter.com/dKmJ3uRdrb — BLURAYANGEL 🦇 (@blurayangel) April 3, 2023

This fan could not believe that a seemingly perfect book series and movie franchise simply wasn’t enough. Not even Harry Potter is safe from being remade, it seems.

When HBO announces they’re gonna make a Harry Potter Reboot on HBOMax: pic.twitter.com/oYc1JlyidF — Joe ⚡️ waiting for DC News (@Joefanatic23) April 4, 2023

Clearly, Harry Potter fans are not thrilled about this news.

At the very least, Warner Bros’ has given the Wizarding World plenty to think about.