What better way is there to celebrate the end to an epic, nearly-two year world tour if you're a rock star than on a boat along the beautiful Italian Lake Bolsena with a Victoria's Secret model and… James Corden? Any doubts about James Corden really being Harry Styles' bestie have been put to rest after Corden and his wife Julia Carey were the only other two lucky invites aboard captain Harry Styles' boat, besides the less surprising crew mate choices of Jacquelyn Jablonski and his sister Gemma Styles.

Although the group for this exclusive Italian getaway makes a little more sense when you remember that Harry Styles appeared on the last episode of The Late Late Show With James Corden in April. Corden returned the favor last week by attending the final show of Styles' Love on Tour in Reggio Emilia, Italy, about a three-hour drive away from Lake Bolsena.

Corden was living it up at the concert, even leading fans in a mosh pit harmonizing of One Direction's hit track “Best Song Ever.”

Harry Styles, rocking a fuzzy pink bucket hat, oversized sunglasses with rose-colored lenses, and an off-white button-up shirt aboard the ship, appeared to be in full relaxation mode after the 160 show tour.

The pop star took to his Instagram Story when his tour ended to reflect on the experience and post his gratitude.

Live and breathe pop culture? 🚨 Get viral graphics, memes, rumors and trending entertainment news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

“Love on Tour. It's been the greatest experience of my life,” he wrote next to a picture of him bowing on stage. “Thank you to my band, all the crew who made the last few years so special. It's been an absolute pleasure.”

Styles added, “To everyone who came out to see us play, thank you. I feel so incredibly full and happy, it's all because of you. You have given me memories that will last a lifetime, more than I could have ever dreamed of.”

“Thank you for your time, your energy and your love. It's been an honor to play for you. I hope you had as much fun as I did,” said the Sign of the Times singer. “Look after each other, I'll see you again when the time is right. Treat People With Kindness. I love you more than you'll ever know.”

Pretty solid planning by Harry Styles to finish up his tour close to a glamorous Italian lake to soak up the sun at afterward. Something tells me it beat the Cleveland show! Here's hoping he didn't spill any watermelon sugar on his cool boat shirt.