3 teams that must still sign Hassan Whiteside in 2022 NBA free agency

While most of the notable NBA free agent moves have been made, there are still a number of intriguing talents that remain available. One guy to watch is Hassan Whiteside. It has been an interesting career trajectory for the 33-year-old. After bouncing around the G-League and overseas, it was not until age 25 that Whiteside solidified his NBA start. In five seasons with the Heat, he had some really positive flashes including being a two-time block champion, one-time rebounding champ, and a member of the 2015-16 all-defensive team.

His NBA ceiling may not be as high as it once was, but there is still a solid place in the league for Hassan Whiteside. The veteran has transitioned into a bench role and has shown early signs of success. Whiteside spent last season with the Jazz where he served as the primary backup to Rudy Gobert. In 17.9 minutes per game, he averaged 8.2 points, 7.6 rebounds, and 1.6 blocks per game. He also ranked 4th in the NBA in rebounds per 36 minutes at 15.3 per game.

The progression toward a positive role player has been great to see in Hassan Whiteside. He can contribute as a rotational piece at a high level to a contending team and many would benefit from his play. Here are the three teams who would see the largest impact of adding the former Jazz big man:

3)76ers

The backup center has been a position of controversy for the entirety of Joel Embiid’s career. The franchise has repeatedly struggled to survive when the superstar is off the floor. The Sixers signed Andre Drummond last season and saw some success with him in the backup role. Drummond was traded away in the deal that landed James Harden and signed with the Bulls in free agency this year.

The Sixers will head into this season with Paul Reed and Charles Bassey as their primary backup center options. PJ Tucker could also play some minutes if the Sixers elect to go small. There is a ton to be excited about surrounding Paul Reed who played a valuable role with the Sixers in the playoffs. However, Doc Rivers is clearly more comfortable using veterans in his rotation and there is a reason for optimism that Whiteside could be even more impactful than Drummond. There are matchups that Reed will prove to be very impactful but adding Whiteside as a rotational option would still be beneficial.

2)Nuggets

The Nuggets made a surprising move in free agency by signing DeAndre Jordan to a minimum deal just minutes into the start of free agency. Nikola Jokic leaves some massive shoes to fill in when he is off the court. Relying on Jordan as the lone backup option may not be a wise move for the Nuggets. The 34-year-old has been reliant on his size and leaping ability for his style of play throughout his career. However, during his last three NBA stops he has looked to have lost a little bit of bounce off of his legs. DeAndre Jordan had some major struggles with the Lakers, Nets, and Sixers. He was ultimately benched for Paul Reed in the postseason last year with the Sixers.

Adding Hassan Whiteside to the bench unit would provide the Nuggets with a better option. While he is not much younger, Whiteside is still playing at a much higher level and with a similar style as Jordan. The shot-blocking presence that Whiteside brings would be a positive addition to the team. It would be a massive mistake to rely solely on DeAndre Jordan as the lone option as a backup big man and the Nuggets will find this out if they do not make another move.

1)Raptors

The Toronto Raptors have fully embraced positionless basketball. They have found their identity as a team and are building an impressive roster. While versatility and switchability are major assets, the Raptors still could use a true big man as a rotation option. Toronto had no player over 6’9″ on their roster last season and Khem Birch is the only true big man on the roster once again this year.

Hassan Whiteside could be a positive addition and would be a worthwhile rotation piece. He is effective in a limited role and would be a real asset in certain matchups. The Raptors struggled to match up with Joel Embiid in the playoffs largely due to their lack of big men. Toronto will be shifting its focus to competing more seriously this season and should be looking to complete its roster. Having Whiteside as a bench option would provide them with more versatility and allow them to match up with a true big man in a better fashion.