The Atlanta Hawks have won two out of their three games since returning from the All-Star break. They are scheduled to take the court on Friday in a matchup against Damian Lillard and the Portland Trail Blazers. Trae Young has popped up on the injury report for the Hawks, which is why right now, the question fans want to be answered is this: Is Trae Young playing tonight vs. the Blazers?

Trae Young injury status vs. Blazers

The good news for Hawks supporters everywhere is that Young has been listed as probable to play. He is currently dealing with a sore right groin, but it doesn’t appear as though it’s enough to keep him out of Friday’s game. This means that barring any unforeseen setbacks, the 24-year-old should be in the starting lineup against Portland.

The Blazers, on the other hand, are dealing with a slew of injuries as well. Jusuf Nurkic and Anfernee Simons have both been ruled out for the Hawks game with respective injuries. They will be joined by Justise Winslow and Ryan Arcidiacono on the sidelines.

Damian Lillard will be active, though, and fans are looking forward to a matchup between the Blazers superstar and Trae Young. These are two of the top point guards in the game today, and this individual battle should be something to keep an eye on.

Now, with the question of is Trae Young playing tonight vs. the Blazers, the answer is it’s highly likely.