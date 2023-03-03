Injuries have been a major concern for the Portland Trail Blazers of late, and unfortunately, this isn’t going to change for Friday’s contest against the Atlanta Hawks. Damian Lillard will need to do most of the heavy lifting for his team yet again amid Portland’s long list of injuries for their matchup against Atlanta.

For starters, Anfernee Simons, who was initially tagged as questionable to play, has been ruled out for the game. The 23-year-old returned to action for the Blazers on Wednesday, but he lasted only 20 minutes before being forced to exit the contest. This was after Simons re-aggravated the right ankle sprain that kept him out of Portland’s previous three games. As it appears, his return may have come a bit too early, and he is now in danger of missing more time.

Jusuf Nurkic, on the other hand, is also going to be out of action again on Friday. The Blazers big man is dealing with a lingering calf injury, and he hasn’t played since February 1st. At the moment, Nurkic does not have a timetable for his return, but it does seem like he’s getting close. The trend for the 28-year-old of late is that he gets ruled out on a game-to-game basis, which could bode well for his chances of coming back soon.

Joining Simons and Nurkic on the sidelines for the Blazers are Justise Winslow, Ryan Arcidiacono, and Ibou Badji.

As for the Hawks, Trae Young is a notable inclusion on the injury report, but he is considered probable to play.