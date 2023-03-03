The Atlanta Hawks are beginning a new era after firing Nate McMillan and then hiring Quin Snyder as the new head coach. With superstar Trae Young leading the show, the pressure is on for the Hawks to get back to their winning ways.

After a flurry of changes in Atlanta, owner Tony Ressler made some honest comments on the future of the franchise, according to Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN.

“Having ownership, a front office, a coaching staff and the right roster — when all of those folks work well together, I think results improve. That was the objective, and that’s why I made the change that I did.”

Ressler didn’t stop there, and his other comments appear to show the dysfunction of the former regime: “Who makes the decisions [now], it’s undoubtedly Landry with Kyle — with Quin. [They] are going to work beautifully together from what I can tell. I do believe we will make better decisions going forward than we have done in the past.”

Live and breathe the NBA? 🚨 Get viral NBA graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

The Hawks landed Dejounte Murray in a blockbuster trade with the San Antonio Spurs, and the expectations in Atlanta were through the roof. However, Atlanta is right at the .500 mark, and as Ressler points out, they should be better than that.

The Hawks made the Eastern Conference Finals two seasons ago but then lost in the first round last postseason to the Miami Heat, so that left much to be desired.

With a new head coach in town, the pressure is on for Kyle Korver, Landry Fields, and Quin Snyder to right the ship.