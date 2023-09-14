With the 2023-24 NBA season rapidly approaching, most teams have already finalized their rosters. There will be a few training camp invites here and there but for the most part all major roster decisions have been made. With the NBA allowing three two-way roster spots this season instead of only two, it's essentially given teams an extra roster spot. The Atlanta Hawks had filled two of their two-way roster spots with one remaining. The Hawks decided to fill that open two-way roster spot this week by re-signing third-year guard Trent Forrest to a two-way contract as per Michael Scotto of Hoopshype.com

https://x.com/MikeAScotto/status/1701674982072279487?s=20

Trent Forrest was on the Hawks roster last season on a two-way contract. On a two-way deal, Forrest will be spending most of his time this season with the College Park Skyhawks, the Hawks G League affiliate. He will be limited to only 50 games with the Hawks and won't be eligible to play in the playoffs unless his contract is converted to a standard contract.

This past season, Forrest appeared in 23 games for the Hawks at 12.0 minutes per game. He averaged 2.3 points per game, 1.6 rebounds and 1.7 assists with splits of 41.7 percent shooting from the field and 66.7 percent shooting from the free-throw line.

During his time in the G League, he averaged 16.7 points per game, 5.8 rebounds and 6.6 assists with splits of 60.5 percent shooting from the field and 80 percent shooting from the free-throw line in seven games.

Forrest spent the first two seasons of his NBA career playing for the Utah Jazz on two-way contracts.