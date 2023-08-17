With training camp a little less than two months away, most NBA teams are going to making some key roster decisions. The maximum number of standard contracts teams are permitted to carry is 15, with three two-way contracts. Some teams will bring a few players to training camp and let them battle it out for the final roster spots. Some teams will leave their last couple of roster spots open in case of any potential key roster cuts or trades down the line. For the Atlanta Hawks, they had to cut a contract to get down to 15 players. The Hawks made the decision to cut Vit Krejci who had a non-guaranteed contract as per Michael Scotto of Hoopshype.com

Vit Krejci was always going to be the odd man out for the Hawks as he was the only player on the roster with a non-guaranteed contract. He was originally drafted by the Washington Wizards with the No. 37 overall pick in the 2020 NBA Draft and immediately traded to the Oklahoma City Thunder. Krejci made his NBA debut during the 2021-22 season. The Thunder traded Krejci to the Hawks prior to the start of the 2022-23 season.

Krejci suited up in 29 games for the Hawks last season clocking in at a little over five minutes per game. He averaged only 1.2 points per game, 0.9 rebounds and 0.6 assists with splits of 40.5 percent shooting from the field, 23.8 percent shooting from the three-point line and 50 percent shooting from the free-throw line.

Krejci is eligible to be signed to a two-way contract and that seems like what's in store in terms of his immediate NBA future.