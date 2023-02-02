The Atlanta Hawks took care of business on Wednesday night against the Phoenix Suns. What was supposed to be a matchup between two teams with playoff aspirations this season in their respective conferences turned out to be a total blowout. The Hawks opened up a big lead in the first half and they never looked back.

As the game was winding down, the moderators of the Hawks’ Twitter account decided to have some fun. Unsurprisingly, it was at the expense of the Suns:

The Atlanta Hawks social media account posted this during their blowout win over the Suns 🤣👀 pic.twitter.com/3XYs3T5lao — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPointsApp) February 2, 2023

That’s savage. I mean, Suns fans already knew that they were in the midst of an embarrassing blowout loss and it’s not as if this needed to be rubbed in. Well, the Hawks’ Twitter page thought it was a good idea. To be fair, this is a pretty funny jab — not unless you’re a Suns supporter.

In the end, Atlanta ended the game with a 132-100 win. The star duo of Trae Young and Dejounte Murray led the way for the Hawks yet again. Trae dropped a 20-point, 12-assist double-double with three triples, while Murray logged 21 points, six rebounds, eight assists, and four treys. De’Andre Hunter chipped in with 15 points, while Bogdan Bogdanovic and Onyeka Okungwu scored 18 and 17, respectively, off the bench.

The Hawks snapped their two-game losing skid in a major way on Wednesday. They are now eighth in the Eastern Conference and are 3.5 games outside a guaranteed playoff spot.

The Suns, on the other hand, saw their two-game win streak come to an end against the Hawks in a terrible, terrible way.