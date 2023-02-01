The San Antonio Spurs seem to specialize in player development. So, when former Washington Huskies guard Dejounte Murray went from a one-and-done, to a first-round pick, to an All-Star, it felt like more of the usual from the Spurs coaching staff.

However, when they traded Murray, it was a bit surprising.

He was still their best player. The player that Spurs head coach Gregg Popovich chose to start over former Spurs cornerstone Tony Parker, one of his favorite players.

Murray has been open about his exit from San Antonio as of late, revealing that he believes Parker didn’t want to mentor him because he didn’t like being supplanted as the starter. He candidly states that he believes the real reason that the Spurs traded him was because of his background as an inner-city youth and their desire to maintain a clean-cut image.

Still, Murray obviously has complicated feelings about his time with the Spurs.

“I wouldn’t say I wanted out,” Murray tells Andscape’s Marc J. Spears. “I wanted to be there my whole career. I love San Antonio.”

Murray continues, saying, “Obviously, there was some little trade rumors and stuff, but it didn’t get real to me and Pop. Pop would see stuff, trade interest in such and such or blah-blah or Spurs looking to trade this guy. Pop don’t get into that, no.”

“He wanted to hear it from me. ‘Would you want to be able to go play on a bigger stage? Do you want to stay, or you want to go?’ But he also gave his opinion on if I stay, he doesn’t want me to waste my talent, waste years of not making the playoffs. So, it really came down to that.”