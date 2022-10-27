Bogdan Bogdanovic has yet to make his 2022-23 season debut and it appears Atlanta Hawks fans will have to wait a little bit longer to see him take the court.

According to Kevin Chouinard of Hawks.com, Bogdanovic has officially been ruled out for the Hawks game on Friday against the Detroit Pistons.

For tomorrow’s game at Detroit:

Bogdan Bogdanovic (right knee injury recovery) is out. — Kevin Chouinard (@KLChouinard) October 27, 2022

Bogdan Bogdanovic has been recovering from right knee surgery in the off-season. It’s the same knee that has limited his availability the last two seasons. He suited up in only 63 games for the Hawks last season and only 44 in 2020-21.

When Bogdanovic has been healthy, he’s been a solid contributor for the Hawks. Last season he navigated being a starter and being the team’s sixth man. In two seasons with the Hawks so far, Bogdanovic has averaged 15.6 points per game, 3.8 rebounds and 3.2 assists while shooting 44.8 percent from the field and 39.8 percent from three-point range.

He became a valuable asset in the first round of the playoffs against the Miami Heat and he had one game where he dropped 29 points off the bench. Bogdanovic first arrived in Atlanta during the 2020 off-season as a free agent from the Sacramento Kings after a botched sign and trade deal between the Kings and Milwaukee Bucks.

As one of the best three-point shooting threats on the roster, the Hawks will need Bogdanovic to remain healthy and in the lineup. The team lost some of it’s top three-point shooters from last season in Danilo Gallnario and Kevin Huerter. Bogdanovic also plays for the Serbian national team although he missed Eurobasket 2022 due to the surgery.