Though the Atlanta Hawks may have already clinched a position in the 2023 play-in tournament, where they may wind up falling in the standings is still something that is up in the air. With just a couple of games remaining on the docket and one game separating them from the ninth-seeded Toronto Raptors, winning out the remainder of the season should be considered a high priority for Quin Snyder’s ball club. Atlanta’s Friday night bout against the Philadelphia 76ers marks the first of their final two-game stretch of the regular season though, unfortunately, they may be found rolling out a rotation without the likes of stud wing De’Andre Hunter involved. The question on every Hawks fan’s mind: Is De’Andre Hunter playing tonight vs. the Sixers?

De’Andre Hunter injury status vs. Sixers

Atlanta Hawks forward De’Andre Hunter has been sidelined for the last four games due to a bone bruise and muscle strain in his left knee. Heading into their upcoming contest against the Sixers, unfortunately, his status remains up in the air, as he is currently listed as “questionable” as a result of the lingering ailments, as per the league’s official injury report.

Despite the club’s rather underwhelming season turnout when compared to preseason expectations, at least from a statistical standpoint, Hunter finds himself amid arguably the best campaign of his career.

Through 65 games played, the wing is posting impressive averages of 15.4 points, 4.3 rebounds, and 1.4 assists while shooting 45.9% from the field and 35.1% from distance.

Should the fourth-year veteran be held out for Friday’s affair, it would mark his 16 missed game on the year. In games in which Hunter has been relegated to the sidelines this season, the Hawks have gone just 6-8.

Now, considering Atlanta has won three straight games heading into this home tilt against the Sixers, coupled with the fact that Philadelphia just got whooped by the seventh-seeded Miami Heat Thursday night, it’s a rather reasonable belief that the Hawks, with or without Hunter, can scrape out their fourth consecutive win.

However, having the 25-year-old in tow would be the ideal scenario for this club. Nevertheless, when it comes to the question of whether or not De’Andre Hunter will be playing tonight vs. the Sixers, the answer is still yet to be determined.