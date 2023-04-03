It goes without saying how disappointing the 2022-23 season has been for the Atlanta Hawks. Expectations were reasonably high after the team traded for Dejounte Murray, but the results have been unquestionably mid, to borrow a phrase from AEW World Champion MJF.

In fact, fans might be surprised just how mediocre the .500 Hawks have been this year.

“Hawks now 39-39. They have scored 9,209 points and allowed 9,210. They are 24-24 against the East and 15-15 against the West. They have been within one game of .500 for 72 consecutive days,” The Athletic’s John Hollinger Tweeted.



Perhaps, this is all part of a new marketing strategy designed to sell T-shirts, or something. That would at least explain why Atlanta has underperformed for the second straight season. Though, the numbers appear to provide the answers to that puzzle.

Atlanta has struggled to defend, allowing the sixth most points per game in the NBA. Their star player Trae Young has played much better since the All-Star break, but is still shooting below his career averages (42.9 percent from the field, 33.8 percent 3-point). Additionally, perennial trade candidate John Collins has been inconsistent throughout the season as his role in the offense being significantly diminished with Murray now on the team.

The Hawks’ record, coupled with rumored dissension between Young, led to head coach Nat McMillan being dismissed back in February. Quin Snyder was brought into steady the waters, but has, you guessed it, hovered around .500 (8-9) since taking over. With the team likely headed to the NBA Play-In Tournament, it might be too late to remedy this unfortunate state of affairs.

Fans might have to accept the grim reality that these Hawks are simply average. The 2021 Conference Finals feel like a lifetime ago.