Angelo Guinhawa is a basketball and soccer/football editor/writer. He uses his background in digital marketing to make sure you get to read his work. He has previously worked for FOX Sports PH and a number of reputable sports media outlets. If he's not writing or watching sports, he's likely scouring online for his next NBA card purchase.

Joel Embiid, Dejounte Murray and several other NBA stars couldn’t hold back their shock and delight after Trae Young and the Atlanta Hawks upset the Boston Celtics in Game 5 on Tuesday.

The Celtics were up by 13 points early in the fourth quarter and seemed to be headed to victory in their bid to close the series. However, Ice Trae had other plans. After propelling Atlanta to cut the lead to just one with seven seconds left, 117-116, he proceeded to drain the deep dagger triple to put the Hawks in front and give them the win.

TRAE YOUNG CLUTCH 3-POINTER 😱 Trae gives the Hawks the lead with 1.8 seconds remaining ❄️ pic.twitter.com/49fIO4WP8E — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPointsApp) April 26, 2023

As Celtics fans cry in disappointment and Hawks fans laugh in celebration, several other NBA players were simply left in awe over what Trae Young just did. It’s one thing to drain a game-winner in the regular season, but to do it in the playoffs with the season on the line? Now that takes a lot of guts.

Imagine the backlash that Young would have gotten had he missed that shot from near the logo. Nonetheless, Ice Trae was definitely confident when he took that shot.

“This is some good hoops!!!” Joel Embiid wrote along with the hashtag #IceTrae.

Live and breathe the NBA? 🚨 Get viral NBA graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

Dejounte Murray, who was suspended for Game 5 after bumping the referee in Game 4, also went wild in his celebration of the win: “LETS HEAD BACK TO ATLANTA !!!! I Love My Team. ALL FIGHT Against All Odds!!!! ATLANTA VS EVERYBODY!!!!!!! Trae Young BOIIIIIIIIIIIIII YOU BEEN THAT!!!!!”

Here are the reactions from other NBA stars:

🥶 — Devin Vassell (@Yvngdevo) April 26, 2023

These playoffs been crazy.. good games every night. high level basketball being played, team and individually. — Tre Jones (@Tre3Jones) April 26, 2023

Trae Young and the Hawks are brimming with confidence right now after that huge win, and as they head home for Game 6, the Celtics could be in real trouble.