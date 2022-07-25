Dejounte Murray’s true feelings on pairing up with Trae Young on the Hawks

The Dejounte Murray trade is one of the biggest moves to take place in the 2022 NBA offseason so far. The Atlanta Hawks decided to go out and get star point guard Trae Young a partner-in-crime for him in the backcourt, and swung a trade with the San Antonio Spurs to land Murray. Murray’s acquisition instantly makes the Hawks a playoff contender in the Eastern Conference.

So far, Dejounte Murray has sounded excited about the move to Atlanta, but hasn’t really discussed it to this point. That changed this afternoon when Murray detailed how he feels about teaming up with Young and the Hawks next season, and Murray’s comments will surely excite Hawks fans everywhere.

“We’re both hoopers. We’ve been texting each day, whether it’s about life, basketball, or taking care of our family and building that chemistry. He’s a hooper, and he’s really smart. He’s willing to do what it takes to win. He’s another All-Star and a guy who works hard. He wanted me as bad as I wanted to go over there to help…We’re both smart, and we love the game. When you add those things together, you figure out ways to win. The main goal is to win, and that’s what we both want.” – Dejounte Murray, HoopsHype

That’s great news for Atlanta. Dejounte Murray and Trae Young have already been in constant communication from the sounds of it, and they both have a commitment to leading the Hawks to a championship in the future.

If Hawks fans needed any more reinforcement that trading for Dejounte Murray was a great move, they got it here. Murray is coming off the best season of his career, and pairing him up with Young should only help him get better. Things are certainly lookihg up for the Hawks in Atlanta.