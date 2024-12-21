The Atlanta Hawks hit the jackpot when they acquired Dyson Daniels in a trade this offseason, as he's truly been one of the best defensive guards in the league. With his strengths being what he can do against the opposing team's best players, he also has a small weakness, which is his three-point shooting.

This season, Daniels is shooting 29.6% from three this season, and teams have been daring him to shoot to offset his defensive capabilities. The Hawks have been trying to help Daniels with his shot, and one of the best three-point shooters to ever play the game is teaching him the ins and outs.

Expand Tweet

Kyle Korver is the assistant general manager for the Hawks, and since being here, he's been helping some of the players with their jump shots. When Korver was in the league, he was a 42% three-point shooter, and in his five seasons with the Hawks, he shot 45%. There's more to shooting than many think, and Daniels shared what Korver has been helping him.

“There’s more working with Kyle,” Daniels said via Lauren Williams of the Atlanta Journal-Constitution. “He’s teaching me about keeping my hips back rather than my knees folding in and then getting the ball to my right side and keeping it high. So just a few things that we’ve been repping out. And obviously, Kyle is one of the greatest shooters that ever played games. So it’s not many people you can work there with that are better than Kyle. So the more hours I can get in with Kyle … the better I’ll be shooting the ball.”

If Daniels can improve his three-point shooting, it can help him stay on the floor when the Hawks need more offense instead of defense late in the games.

Dyson Daniels looking to improve three-point shooting with Hawks

Dyson Daniels is committed to improving his jump shot, and he knows it's all mental.

“I think once I correct my left and right misses and keep them more short and long. You don’t want to miss short. But if I get more of my misses long, rather than left and right, I know that I’ve got the form technique down pat,” Daniels said. It’s just about repping that out.

“And, Kyle, whenever I shoot with him, I feel good, like I get back to normal. It’s just about, you know, muscle memory, making sure I do that over and over. Keep doing that every day and not revert back to old habits.

Daniels has been very valuable to the Hawks regardless of his shooting, and he's been able to wreck games by himself off of what he can do on defense. If Korver continues to help Daniels, there's no doubt that he'll improve throughout his career.