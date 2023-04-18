A Communications Arts graduate from the University of Santo Tomas in the Philippines, Rex claims to have JR Smith's conscience with his shot selection. He has won a basketball, a baseball, and a football championship in fantasy all within a year.

Former Notre Dame Fighting Irish men’s basketball head coach Mike Brey will begin the next chapter of his coaching career in the pros. Brey has reportedly agreed to join the Atlanta Hawks‘ coaching staff as an assistant under head coach Quin Snyder, beginning in the 2023-24 NBA season, per Tom Noie of the South Bend Tribune.

However, in another report by Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN, sources said that Mike Brey’s role with the Hawks is yet to be determined and will likely stay that way until at least the end of the current NBA season.

“As@tnoieNDI reported, former Notre Dame coach Mike Brey will join Atlanta coach Quin Snyder’s staff next year,” Wojnarowski tweeted. “No specific role has been finalized, nor will until after this season, sources tell ESPN. Brey, who has a 30-year history with Snyder, visited with the Hawks in March.”

More than anything else, Mike Brey will always be known for his legendary run as head coach of the Notre Dame basketball program for over two decades. He called the shots for the Fighting Irish from 2020 until 2023 amid a tough season. In his final season in South Bend, Notre Dame finished with just an 11-21 overall record and 3-17 slate in ACC play. The Fighting Irish have also made just one appearance in the NCAA tournament since 2017.

Nevertheless, Mike Brey is another brilliant mind who can bring a ton of experience and ideas to the table for the Hawks, who are currently battling the Boston Celtics in the first round of the 2023 NBA Playoffs.