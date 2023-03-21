Atlanta Hawks star guard Dejounte Murray put together a solid all-around performance in Sunday’s contest against the San Antonio Spurs. He scored 22 points — on 10-for-25 shooting from the field — grabbed six rebounds, and dished out eight assists in a game the Hawks went on to lose by a final score of 126-118. So when Jaden Ivey, James Wiseman, and the Detroit Pistons visit the State Farm Arena on Tuesday night to play the Hawks, every Hawks fan will surely be dying to know: Is Dejounte Murray playing tonight vs. the Pistons?

Dejounte Murray injury status vs. Pistons

The Hawks initially had Murray listed as questionable for Tuesday’s showdown due to an illness, per the NBA’s official injury report. Murray, however, was later downgraded to out and will now be unable to play against the Pistons.

In other injury news relevant to the Hawks, Jalen Johnson (left hamstring and groin strain) will sit out for the Hawks.

Murray, 26, is in his sixth year in the NBA and first as a member of the Hawks franchise. He’s averaging 20.5 points, 5.4 rebounds, 6.0 assists, 1.5 steals, and 0.3 blocks per game across 66 appearances this season (all starts).

The former Washington standout is shooting the ball with great accuracy from the free-throw line, at least by his standards — Murray’s current 82.7% free-throw percentage is the highest of his pro career by a wide margin.

Expect the Hawks to beat the Pistons at home on Tuesday, even without Murray in the lineup. After all, the Pistons have struggled to win games on the road all season, as they own a 7-27 road record. But with regard to the question, Is Dejounte Murray playing tonight vs. the Pistons, the answer is no.