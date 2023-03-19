The San Antonio Spurs wrap up a six-game home stand Sunday as they host the Atlanta Hawks. We are continuing our NBA odds series with a Hawks-Spurs prediction and pick while showing you how to watch.

The Hawks are holding steady in the play-in picture with a record of 35-35. They are coming off a strong win at home vs. the Golden State Warriors on Friday. Trae Young leads the charge averaging a double-double with 27.0 points per game and just over 10 assists per game. Dejounte Murray is not a bad second option for the team, averaging 20.5 points, 5.4 rebounds and 6.0 assists per game.

The Spurs are looking to finish out their six-game home stand with a victory. With a record of 18-52, they are already eliminated from the playoffs. San Antonio is led by Keldon Johnson, who averages 21.7 points per game. The Spurs want to end their season series with the Hawks 1-1 with a win Sunday.

Here are the Hawks-Spurs NBA odds, courtesy of FanDuel

NBA Odds: Hawks-Spurs Odds

Atlanta Hawks: -9.5 (-108)

San Antonio Spurs: +9.5 (-112)

Over: 243 (-110)

Under: 243 (-110)

How To Watch Hawks vs. Spurs

TV: Bally Sports Southeast, Bally Sports Southwest

Stream: NBA League Pass

Time: 4 PM ET/1 PM PT

Why The Hawks Could Cover The Spread

The Hawks are fifth-best in the NBA when it comes to scoring. They average 117.4 points per game. The Spurs are the worst defensive team in the NBA, giving up 122.1 points per game. Atlanta can easily exploit the Spurs’ weaknesses defensively and put up 120+ points in this one. Additionally, the Hawks are in the top 10 in field goal percentage, while the Spurs are the worst team defensively in that category. Another thing done really well in Atlanta is the Hawks’ ability to take care of the ball. They turn the ball over just 12.3 times per game, which is good for fourth-best in the NBA.

On the player side of things, the Spurs are dealing with some injuries and could possibly be without three players who average double figures in the points category. Zach Collins is one of the players who could miss the game for the Spurs, and he is the team leader in rebounding. With his absence, Clint Capela (11 rebounds per game) should be able to clean up the glass with ease.

Why The Spurs Could Cover The Spread

The Spurs struggle defensively, but they have put up 120+ points in their last three games. Keldon Johnson will play, and San Antonio will rely on its top scorer heavily. Last time out vs. the Hawks, Keldon Johnson scored 25 points, though he contributed just two rebounds and assists. With Collins possibly missing the game, the Spurs will need to find production in the rebounding category elsewhere. Tre Jones is also playing, and he leads the team in assists with 6.2 per game. Jones and Johnson will need to play their best game if they want to win.

The good news for the Spurs is Trae Young is questionable to play with a bruised right knee. Without Trae Young, the Hawks are just 2-5 on the season. Not having to worry about Trae Young on the court would help out the Spurs’ league-worst defense.

Final Hawks-Spurs Prediction & Pick

Despite the possibility of not having Trae Young, the Hawks should walk away with an easy win. Both teams have also hit the over in 40 of their games this season, and it has a chance to hit as well.

Final Hawks-Spurs Prediction & Pick: Hawks -9.5 (-108) and Over 243 (-110)