By Jesse Cinquini · 2 min read

Atlanta Hawks superstar Trae Young has played in 25 of the team’s 27 games thus far this season. He hasn’t sat a game since December 2nd, when the Hawks beat the Denver Nuggets at home. But a recent injury update hints that Young is in jeopardy of missing more time, including Monday’s much-anticipated matchup versus the Memphis Grizzlies. So, with all this in mind, Hawks fans understandably want to know: Is Trae Young playing tonight against the Grizzlies?

Is Hawks’ Trae Young playing vs. Grizzlies

The answer to this question is not what Hawks fans hope it is.

According to Locked on Hawks podcast host Brad Rowland, Atlanta has Young listed as questionable (low back tightness) for Monday, along with center Clint Capela (left Achilles soreness). Bogdan Bogdanovic, Dejounte Murray, and John Collins have all been ruled out for the Hawks.

Trae Young, 24, is in his fifth year in the NBA, all with the Hawks. He’s averaging 27.1 points, 9.6 assists, 2.8 rebounds, 0.8 steals, and 0.2 blocks across 25 appearances this season. Known first and foremost for his scoring/shooting ability, Young has struggled to score the ball efficiently thus far, as he’s converting just 40.8% of his field goal attempts and 28.7% of his threes, both career lows.

Here’s to hoping that Young is healthy enough to give it a go in Memphis — only time will tell if he’s feeling up to it. A point guard duel between Ja Morant and Young would be must-see television, as they are two of the most electric offensive players in the world.