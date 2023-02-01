Atlanta Hawks star point guard Trae Young missed Monday’s game against the Portland Trail Blazers due to an ankle injury. Unsurprisingly, without their best player and the straw that stirs their offense, the Hawks lost to Portland by a final score of 129-125, largely thanks to a 42-point performance from floor general Damian Lillard. So when the Hawks visit the Footprint Center in Phoenix to play Chris Paul and the Suns on Wednesday night, every Hawks fan will surely be dying to know: Is Trae Young playing tonight vs. the Suns?

Trae Young injury status vs. Suns

The Hawks have Young listed as probable for Wednesday’s showdown with right ankle soreness, per a tweet from the team’s official account. No other Hawks player is dealing with an injury at the moment.

Trae Young, 24, is in his fifth year in the NBA, all as a member of the Hawks. He’s averaging 27.2 points, 2.9 rebounds, 9.9 assists, 0.9 steals, and 0.1 blocks across 45 appearances this season. While Young, like usual, is putting up huge numbers thus far, his field-goal percentage is down dramatically compared to years past. Young’s current 31.6% three-point percentage is a career low, while his 42.7% field-goal percentage is the second-worst mark of his career.

The Hawks should be able to beat the Suns handily on Wednesday, with or without Young. After all, Devin Booker, Cameron Payne, and Landry Shamet are all out for the Suns with injuries. But with regard to the question, Is Trae Young playing tonight vs. the Suns, the answer is probably.