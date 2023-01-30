The NBA caps off Monday night’s slate with a matchup between two teams hunting for playoff contention. The Atlanta Hawks (25-25) will make the cross-country trip to Portland to face off against the Trail Blazers (23-26). Check out our NBA odds series for our Hawks-Trail Blazers prediction and pick.

The Atlanta Hawks are sitting in eighth on the Eastern Conference standings. With a record right at .500, the Hawks want to start this road trip strong and get a win to put them back over the middle mark. They had no answer their last time out for a surging Clippers team led by Kawhi Leonard. They’ll look to limit the offense of Damian Lillard and take the air out of the Moda Center against the Trail Blazers.

The Portland Trail Blazers are on the outside looking in at the Western Conference standings. In 12th place, they’re just outside of playoff contention and will have to win a few games before the All-Star break to improve their position. With Damian Lillard on the heels of a career performance, the Trail Blazers are in a good spot to get some wins and get closer to an even .500 with a win here tonight.

Here are the Hawks-Trail Blazers NBA odds, courtesy of FanDuel

NBA Odds: Hawks-Trail Blazers Odds

Atlanta Hawks: +2 (-106)

Portland Trail Blazers: -2 (-114)

Over: 236.5 (-110)

Under: 236.5 (-110)

How To Watch Hawks vs. Trail Blazers

TV: NBA TV

Stream: fuboTV, NBA League Pass

Time: 10:00 p.m. ET/ 7:00 p.m. PT

*Watch NBA games LIVE with fuboTV (click for a free trial)*

Why The Hawks Could Cover The Spread

The Atlanta Hawks are looking to improve to 2-3 in their last five after dropping a few games. They’ve kept things close in their recent losses but would like to see more of those L’s turn into W’s. The addition of Bogdan Bogdanovic has helped the Hawks with their scoring versatility, but it hasn’t been translating much as he is not the efficient scorer he was in Sacramento. The backcourt tandem of Trae Young and Dejounte Murray continues to be a problem for their opponents, especially when the two are playing complimentary basketball.

Atlanta hasn’t been the best at covering the spread, only going 21-28 overall. Their home/away splits are about the same as they are a consistent team no matter the arena. Trae Young especially finds luck playing in opposing arenas and he’ll need his teammates to have the same luck if they want to get on a run. The Hawks will need to have success shooting the ball to negate any scoring outbursts by Damian Lillard and the Trail Blazers.

Why The Trail Blazers Could Cover The Spread

Damian Lillard is coming off of a game in which he scored 60 points and was historically efficient in a win against the rival Utah Jazz. He’s become one of the purest scorers of our generation and has been the driving force of the Trail Blazers’ relevancy from quite some time. As always, the MODA Center will be packed on Monday night as Blazers fans watch their hero Lillard turn in another stellar performance.

The Trail Blazers have performed well at home, going 14-10 ATS. They have the same record when playing as the favorites, so it seems like a good game for the Trail Blazers to cover the spread. They’ve also been scoring a ton of points and seeing their totals fly over. With Jusuf Nurkic questionable for this one, the Trail Blazers will have to take good shots and focus on rebounding the basketball in the absence of their big man.

Final Hawks-Trail Blazers Prediction & Pick

Trae Young is listed as questionable for this game. While Dejounte Murray is more than capable of carrying the load, it may be too much to carry if Dame Lillard has a good performance. I like the Trail Blazers to get this win while we watch another Lillard masterpiece.

Final Hawks-Trail Blazers Prediction & Pick: Portland Trail Blazers -2 (-114)