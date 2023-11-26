Atlanta Hawks forward Jalen Johnson left Saturday night's game vs. the Washington Wizards early due to a left wrist injury.

Jalen Johnson has been a breakout player for the Atlanta Hawks during the 2023-24 season. With John Collins gone, Johnson has stepped up to be his team's starting power forward and he's suddenly emerged as a key talent that impacts winning. Facing the Washington Wizards on Saturday night, Johnson was forced to leave the game early due to a left wrist injury.

Jalen Johnson shot a one-handed free throw before exiting the game with a wrist injury 😧 Hope he’s okay 🙏pic.twitter.com/UrjSWCcwy8 — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) November 26, 2023

After falling hard to the ground following a foul by Wizards forward Kyle Kuzma in the second quarter, Johnson was clearly shaken up and in discomfort. If he had left the game without shooting his free-throws, Johnson would not be allowed to return to the game, per NBA rules. As a reuslt, the young forward took his free-throws with one hand before exiting the game.

Shortly after, the team announced that Johnson would not return to Saturday's contest against the Wizards due to a left wrist injury.

At just 21 years old and turning 22 in December, Johnson is a youthful talent the Hawks are especially high on due to his athleticism and quickness. A lengthy forward who can wear many different hats while on the court, Johnson has started in 12 of the 15 games he's played in this season.

Entering Saturday night's contest against the Wizards, Johnson was averaging 14.6 points and 7.,7 rebounds per game while shooting 59.0 percent from the floor and 42.1 percent from three-point range. Johnson left the game with eight points and two steals in eight total minutes.

No further details have been given on Jalen Johnson's left wrist injury and the team will likely provide some clarity at the conclusion of Saturday night's game. Atlanta will play their next game on the road against the Boston Celtics on Sunday evening.