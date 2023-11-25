Do we have another potential track meet on our hands? Check out our NBA odds series for our Hawks-Wizards prediction and pick.

We're back with another prediction and pick for Saturday's slate of action around the NBA. This next matchup takes us to the Southeast for a game between divisional rivals. The Atlanta Hawks (7-7) will take on the Washington Wizards (2-13) as both teams look for an important win. Check out our NBA odds series for our Hawks-Wizards prediction and pick.

The Atlanta Hawks are currently third in the Southeast and advanced to .500 on the season with their last 147-145 win over the Brooklyn Nets. It was the second consecutive game that saw the Hawks reach 300 points with their opponents, so they'll be bringing their high-volume offense and momentum into this matchup as sizable favorites.

The Washington Wizards are last in their division and they've now lost eight consecutive games heading into this contest. They've been outscored by a total of 40 points during their last four games and will be desperately looking to get back on track here. With the way the Hawks have been playing lately, the Wizards should gear themselves up for another track meet scoring the ball.

Here are the NBA odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

NBA Odds: Hawks-Wizards Odds

Atlanta Hawks: -8 (-110)

Washington Wizards: +8 (-110)

Over: 248.5 (-110)

Under: 248.5 (-110)

How to Watch Hawks vs. Wizards

Time: 7:00 p.m. ET/ 4:00 p.m. PT

TV: Bally Sports Southeast, Monumental Sports Network, NBA League Pass

Stream: fuboTV (Click for free trial)

Why The Hawks Could Cover The Spread

The Hawks are playing at an absolutely crazy offensive pace at the moment, scoring a combined 299 points in their last two games. The tradeoff, however, is that both games were shootouts with the Hawks losing 157-152 to the Pacers and beating the Nets 147-145. It's clear that they're not very keen to play defense and they don't really need it when they're playing at such a high pace. While it's not likely that they'll be able to sustain these kinds of numbers, the Atlanta Hawks remain as one of the best scoring offenses in the NBA.

The Hawks lost three-straight before grabbing a win in their last game. Their lineup isn't the biggest and they've struggled against longer teams like the New York Knicks and Philadelphia 76ers. However, they'll be matched-up well against the perimeter players of Washington. Trae Young is one of the streakiest shooters we've ever seen, so don't be surprised if he's able to go off for another big total. The Hawks are also 4-2 on the road while facing a bad Washington home team.

Why The Wizards Could Cover The Spread

Not much is going right for the Wizards at this point and they're having the worst losing streak in the NBA right now. Their last game was a 131-128 loss to the Milwaukee Bucks, but it was one of their more promising performances of the season. They shot 40% from three to the Bucks' 29% and they were able to keep the game to a short deficit throughout all four quarters. However, none of them could have prepared for Brook Lopez matching a career-high of 39 points and hitting multiple clutch buckets in the final two minutes of the game. It was a heartbreaking loss for the Wizards as they had a chance to break their losing streak slip through their fingers. They'll be additionally motivated to stop Trae Young and get the win here.

Jordan Poole has been leading this offense in scoring, but he hasn't been doing it by the most efficient margins. There's also been speculation for locker room issues between Poole and his teammates, so all of this could be factoring into their eight-game skid. They'll be returning home where they're just 1-5 on the season. Still, they showed the grit to hang in with a team like Milwaukee – they may have to match the Hawks' scoring and make this another shootout.

Final Hawks-Wizards Prediction & Pick

It's impressive what the Atlanta Hawks have been able to do over the last two games with their electric offense, but we saw that they lend themselves to close games when lacking on the defensive end. The Wizards are struggling right now and can't seem to buy a win. If they can keep a high pace and score the ball with Atlanta, they could have a chance to win the offensive battle.

There's not much reason to be backing the Washington Wizards right now until they can snap out of this losing skid. Neither team plays great defense, so this could turn into a high-scoring affair with the total set around 250. I expect the Atlanta Hawks to win the offensive battle as Trae Young has another great night. Let's take Atlanta as the road favorites.

Final Hawks-Wizards Prediction & Pick: Atlanta Hawks -8 (-110)