Former Hawks PG Jeff Teague discussed the time he revenge shoved LeBron James against the Cavs in the 2016 NBA Playoffs.

The 2016 Atlanta Hawks had their fair share of NBA Playoff battles against LeBron James and the Cleveland Cavaliers. Unsurprisingly, the Hawks were never able to overcome the might of James and the Cavs. Jeff Teague spoke about an interesting altercation between him and James during one of their intense series.

Former Hawks PG wanted revenge on LeBron James in the 2016 NBA Playoffs

Teague hilariously explained how he wanted to get James back for the times the Cavs superstar beat the Hawks in the Playoffs:

“[I pushed him because] we was losing. I'm a sore loser. I hadn't won a Playoff game against [James] ever. I was sick of [his dominance]. There were fans in Atlanta cheering for him. I said ‘You know what? I got something for you,'” Teague said via the Club 520 Podcast before erupting in laughter.

Jeff Teague's shoulder check on James landed him a lot of online hate from Cavs fans. However, his moment of frustration during the series does not overshadow his respect for James.

The Hawks look to have the opportunity to make more memories in the 2023-24 Playoffs.

Atlanta has an even record of 6-6 and sits in ninth place in the Eastern Conference Standings. Of course, Trae Young leads the team in points (23.4) and assists (11.2), the latter of which ranks second in the NBA.

Young and the Hawks look for an In-Season Tournament win in their next matchup against a hot Indiana Pacers team. If Atlanta can keep Tyrese Haliburton and co. at bay, they will have a chance to win and climb the Eastern Conference standings.